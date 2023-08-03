MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men involved in stealing merchandise from a pawn shop.

According to a press release from the McAllen Police Department, the theft happened at First Cash Pawn located on the 1400 block of S. 23rd St.

Surveillance footage shows two men entering the shop and leaving in a black Dodge truck with a stolen welding machine, police said.

The first man is described as light complected and in his late 30s. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Authorities say the second man is dark complected and in his late 50s. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

The black Dodge truck has chrome wheels and a chrome bumper, police say.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.