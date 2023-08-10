MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for two men with active warrants for auto theft.

The warrants for arrest were issued for Roberto Guerrero, 34, and Ramon Gallegos, 25 after a black GMC Sierra was reported stolen on July 4 from the 2500 block of S. Bicentennial Blvd.

Guerrero is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 202 pounds, according to police.

Police describe Gallegos as 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information as to the suspects’ whereabouts, where vehicle may be located, or has information about the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.