BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were struck by a car near Palace R Brownsville nightclub in Brownsville, police say.

According to Brownsville Public Information Officer Abril Luna, the two men were hit by a car around 5 a.m. Sunday at 1655 E. Ruben M. Torres Blvd.

One of the men was transported to a local hospital for a large laceration to his leg. The other refused medical treatment, Luna said.

The incident remains under investigation.