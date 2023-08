BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are looking for the identity of two men who stole an air conditioning unit from a house.

The unidentified men stole the unit from a house under construction at the 6200 block of King Palm Loop in Brownsville, police say.

Surveillance video from the area shows the men leaving the area in a blue minivan.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of these two is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.