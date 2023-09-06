HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people are hospitalized after a school bus hit a truck near a Harlingen intersection.

According to Sergeant Larry Moore with the Harlingen Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Wilson Road and US-77 Frontage Road.

There were six high school students on board at the time of the accident. One student reported minor injuries.

Two people from the truck were transported to a hospital, Moore said.

Police have not determined the cause of the accident.