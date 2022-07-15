HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCental) – Two were arrested after officers found weapons and drugs during a traffic stop.

Jose Angel Montalvo, 17, was arrested on multiple drug-related and weapon-related charges. Ruby Ann Acosta, 49, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, according to a release by Harlingen PD.

On Thursday, Harlingen PD with a K9 officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Harrison Avenue.

The driver, identified as Acosta, was placed under arrest for possessing controlled substance. The passenger, Montalvo, was also placed under arrest.

(Harlingen Police Department)

Officers seized 539 fentanyl pills, 901 Alprazolam pills, 224 grams of liquid codeine and two firearms.

Montalvo was arraigned on the following charges: Three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of theft of a firearm, two counts of unlawful carrying of a firearm and one count of tampering with ID number of a firearm.

Montalvo was issued a bond amount totaling $45,000.

Acosta was arraigned on one count of possession of a controlled substance, and was issued a bond amount of $25,000.