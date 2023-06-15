BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A trio seen stealing toy cars from the mall returned to the crime scene and were arrested, police say.

At 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Brownsville police responded to a theft call at Sunrise Mall.

Officers say the New Sun Racing business located inside the mall had three men detained for taking three remote control vehicles without paying for them.

The men were identified as Henry Valles, Stanley Valles and a 16-year-old. According to police, Stanley Valles distracted the employee while the other two took different RC vehicles.

They then reportedly left the store without paying, but for some unknown reason returned a few minutes later. Police say all three were arrested and the items were recovered from their car, which was in the mall parking lot.

The adults suspects were taken to the Brownsville City Jail, while the teenager was transported to the juvenile detention center in San Benito.

Henry Valley and Stanley Valles were both charged with theft and engaging in organized crime. They received a bond of $8,000 each.