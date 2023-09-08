From left: Gaston Guzman, Henry Naranjo Jr and Marivel Guerrero/ Brownsville PD

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people have been arrested in connection to two burglaries that occurred last month.

Henry Naranjo Jr, 19; Gaston Guzman, 43; and Marivel Guerrero, 43 were each charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation and organized criminal activity, Brownsville police announced.

The first burglary happened Aug. 29 on the 1000 block of Silver Oak Drive in Brownsville.

According to police, the victim’s garage door was forced open and damaged.

Surveillance video captured Naranjo and Guzman entering and exiting the garage with stolen beers and chicken.

While documenting the burglary, a second call in reference to a burglary was dispatched.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Ruidoso Place in Brownsville, where a second victim stated her house was broken into.

The second victim also told police that several electronics and designer purses were stolen from her home.

Footage from the second victim’s home showed a vehicle and suspects that matched the description from the first burglary at Silver Oak.

Brownsville Burglary Task Force Investigators conducted an investigation of the burglaries and secured warrants for Naranjo, Guzman, and Guerrero.

Guzman and Guerrero were arrested on Sept. 1 in Los Fresnos and arraigned the following day.

Their bonds were set at $230,000 each.

Naranjo was arrested Sept. 5 in Harlingen and arraigned Sept. 6.

His total bond amount was set at $300,000.