BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested three people in connection to the theft of a Chevy Silverado truck.

Police say their auto theft unit apprehended Miguel Rubalcava, 20, Jose Alberto Fuentes, 32, and Dalia Martinez, 24 on Oct. 11, the same day the truck was reported stolen.

According to the department’s news release, officers responded to the 3700 block of Menchaca Court for the theft of the Chevy truck. The victim told officers that around 1 a.m., he woke up to a notification from OnStar.

Miguel Rubalcava, Jose Alberto Fuentes, and Dalia Martinez/Brownsville Police Department

The man said he looked out his window and saw his 2021 black Chevy Silverado being driven out of his driveway, without his consent.

He added that as his truck was being driven away, a white car followed behind. The responding officers searched the area for the stolen truck and the last known location provided by OnStar but were not able to locate it.

Brownsville police were notified by U.S. Customs agents around 7 a.m. that they had Rubalcava detained after conducting a border search. Agents also found a picture of a stolen Chevy Silverado in Rubalcava’s possession.

After further investigation, it was found that the Chevy Silverado on Rubalcava’s phone was the one stolen on Menchaca Court a few hours earlier. Rubalcava confessed to stealing the vehicle.

Police revealed that Fuentes and Martinez were also involved in the theft of the truck.

Rubalcava, Fuentes, and Martinez were arraigned on Oct. 12.

Fuentes was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony. He also had an active warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony. He was issued a $50,000 bond.

Rubalcava and Martinez were each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a second-degree felony, and theft of a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. Both were issued a $75,000 bond.

The truck was recovered and returned to its owner, according to police.