MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A tractor-trailer driver has been arrested for fleeing a scene after crashing into a motorcycle, McAllen police announced.

The accident happened at 10:02 a.m., Friday at the intersection of Tamarack Avenue and 10th Street.

According to Olivia Lopez, public information officer for McAllen PD, the driver of the tractor-trailer fled the scene on foot.

The driver was later located and detained by police.

The woman on the motorcycle was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, Lopez added.

Police said charges are pending against the tractor-trailer driver.