HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 2 year old is in the intensive care unit after being hit by a car in a Sam’s Club parking lot, authorities said.

At 2:08 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a parking lot at the 600 block of North Expressway 77 regarding a child being hit by a car, according to a release from Harlingen Police Department.

According to Sgt. Larry Moore with HPD, the car was backing up and struck the toddler.

At the scene, the toddler had serious bodily injuries and was taken to a local hospital but was later airlifted to a San Antonio hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said he is in intensive care.

There are no charges filed at this time. Harlingen Highway Enforcement Unit is investigating the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.