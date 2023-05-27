SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three car accident caused major traffic delays in South Padre Island and Port Isabel, officials said.

The accident occurred early Saturday afternoon at the Queen Isabella Bridge in South Padre Island.

According to Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez, there are no reported injuries at this time, no ambulances were called to the scene and two towing trucks are currently on their way to move the vehicles.

The accident is causing a major “bumper to bumper” traffic delay all the way to Laguna Heights, Lopez added.

Authorities are asking visitors and tourists to drive cautiously and be patient when coming to the island during the holiday weekend.

The cause of the accident is unknown, officials said.