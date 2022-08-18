PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested Wednesday while at Planet Fitness for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Pharr.

Pharr police received information in reference to two men spotted around Planet Fitness at the 1300 block of East Business 83. The men matched the description of two suspects accused of stealing a 2017 Buick Encore at midnight Wednesday, according to a news release.

The suspects were identified as Roberto Rocha, 23, and Brandon Villareal, 23. Both suspects were identified through video surveillance and are charged with auto theft, the news release states.

Jesus Manuel Trevino, 39, also as Little Big Bird, was also arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for burglary of a habitation.

Trevino is suspected in other burglaries and additional charges are pending, according to the release.

All three subjects were transported to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department.

According to police, the victim was able to recover a few of their stolen items from one of the subjects. The 2017 Buick Encore was left unattended and located at the 300 block of Juarez Ave. in the alleyway.

Police believe the stolen vehicle was used to commit other crimes.

Rocha and Villareal were each arraigned and received respective bonds of $10,000. Rocha was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and received an additional $2,500 bond.

Trevino was arraigned and given a $5,000 bond.