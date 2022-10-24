HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen.

Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, a class B misdemeanor for the first offense.

Galvan and Garcia, both of Harlingen, have a bond of $1,000 each, police said.

“[The] Harlingen Police Department conducted targeted enforcement to monitor traffic on specific streets in Harlingen due to several complaints of racing in the city,” police said.

According to Harlingen police, Texas law states drivers may not participate in the following on public roadways: