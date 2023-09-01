RAYMONDVILLE. Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seven teens were charged in connection to an aggravated assault at a house party, authorities reported.

Raymondville police say three minors and four 17-year-olds were involved in the attack of a 15-year-old that was instigated when the boy pointed at a group of teens from Lyford.

The boy was punched and kicked by the group, police say. He sustained cuts, bruises and a concussion from the Aug. 20 incident at a Raymondville residence.

The four 17-year-olds, identified as Robert Hinojosa, Ruben Cisneros and Josiah Saldana, were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and assault causing bodily injury. The fourth 17-year-old has not been identified.

Their respective bonds were set at $18,000.

Investigators say they are still investigating the case to determine if alcohol played a role in the attack.