SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa Police Department says a 16-year-old was killed Thursday night in a shooting in Santa Rosa.

The identity of the boy, who officials say was shot multiple times, has not been released to the public.

The Texas Rangers and Cameron County District Attorney’s Office are helping in the investigation of the fatal shooting at the Village Apartments, a city official told ValleyCentral.

Photos by Brian Svendsen

The police response came after gunshots were reported at the Village Apartments, but the details of the investigation have not yet fully been made public.

Santa Rosa police units were at the scene, where they had placed yellow investigation scene tap to cordon off areas at the apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 9:30 or 10 p.m. Thursday after someone made an emergency call to the dispatch at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, according to City Administrator Ronnie Hernandez, who spoke with ValleyCentral.

He described the shooting as involving “a couple of kids” with guns, and he told ValleyCentral that law enforcement has identified possible suspects but have not released their names.

A neighbor living near the apartment complex told ValleyCentral that he heard what sounded like a machine gun, but he thought at first he was hearing fireworks.

This is a developing story.