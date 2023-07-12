PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager involved in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning was arraigned this afternoon at the Pharr Municipal Court.

Raul Axel Gonzalez, 19, has been charged with accident involving death, a second-degree felony, according to Pharr officials.

Early Saturday morning, July 8, a man was found lying on the ground on the 500 block of East Interstate 2 Frontage Road.

Officials determined the man was hit by a Ford vehicle.

Police later identified Gonzalez driving the suspected vehicle involved in the hit and run.

Gonzalez’s bond is set at $70,000.