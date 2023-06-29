DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested Thursday afternoon after attempting to steal a vehicle from a shopper and their family loading groceries at Walmart.

Juan Alberto Reynaga-Gonzalez, 22, and a juvenile in connection with the car theft attempt were arrested during a pursuit with federal and local authorities.

At 4:39 p.m., Donna police responded to a carjacking at a local Walmart located on 900 S. Salinas Blvd.

According to police, the two men approached the vehicle and forcefully pulled a child from the vehicle and proceeded to take it.

The mother and another child attempted to fight off Gonzalez and the juvenile when off-duty Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents in the area witnessed the carjacking attempt and intervened.

The intervention led DHS agents to an on-foot chase with both suspects.

One man was arrested by the DHS agents and the other was apprehended by a Donna Police Department Patrolman, police say.

Police add that one of the men was armed with a weapon, which was later revealed as an air soft handgun.

EMS provided medical care to the child who was forcefully pulled from the vehicle.

Gonzalez and the juvenile were taken to Donna City Jail.