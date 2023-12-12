MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a McAllen stabbing was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning, police said.

The McAllen Police Department identified the man as 37-year-old Delwyn Jewvany Pinto of Pomona, California.

At 8:09 p.m. Monday, dispatch received a call regarding a stabbing at the 1000 block of Highway, Business 83. The reporting party said a man was stabbed in the eye and the face, bleeding on the ground, covered in blood.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he remains hospitalized. The victim reported to police the suspect was a man and the reason for the assault was unknown.

At 3:32 a.m. Tuesday, at the 4000 block of N. 23rd Street, patrol officers reported to dispatch they were being approached by a man, identified as Pinto, holding a knife.

Pinto threatened one of the responding officers and charged at him with the knife in his hand. According to the release, the officer, identified as McAllen Police Officer Maniel Puente, fired his weapon when Pinto lunged at him with the knife in his hand.

Pinto suffered injuries to his upper body. Authorities called for emergency medical care. Pinto was taken to a local hospital where he was later reported dead at 4:10 a.m.

Pinto was identified as the suspect in a stabbing incident that occurred seven hours earlier, police said.