HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an aggravated robbery that sent two Harlingen schools on secure alert Wednesday has been identified and arrested by police.

The Harlingen Police Department arrested Jasper Austin Abernathy, 22, Wednesday on a charge of aggravated robbery and an outstanding felony warrant from the U.S. Marshals office.

According to police, Abernathy forced entry into a person’s car by breaking the window. The victim then confronted Abernathy, which caused him to threaten to shoot the victim, police added.

The victim told police a man was holding a gun and that they feared for their life. Police say Abernathy closed the door to the car and fled the area with the belongings of the victim.

Upon further investigation, officers responded to the area and reviewed the security video that showed Abernathy, police said. Officers located the suspect at a nearby residence and took him into custody without incident.

Abernathy’s bond is set at $100,000.