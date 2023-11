BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old student was hit by a car in front of Pace High School Thursday, police say.

According to Brownsville Public Information Officer Abril Luna the 14-year-old girl was struck while on the 100 block of W. Los Ebanos Blvd.

She sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Police have not released any further details on the matter.