MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission CISD student was arrested Monday after allegedly starting a fire in a school bathroom, officials say.

Adan Ramirez, principal at Mission Junior High, issued a statement to parents informing them of the incident which occurred Monday afternoon.

Mission CISD spokesman Craig Verley confirmed parents were sent out an email regarding the fire, however no other information was released at this time.

(Photo Courtesy from a viewer)

(Photo Courtesy from a viewer)

(Photo Courtesy from a viewer)

(Photo Courtesy from a viewer)

According to the statement, a fire alarm went off and resulted in a temporary evacuation of students from the band hall. A small fire was discovered in a bathroom, according to school authorities.

The Mission Fire Department arrived at the school at 1:50 p.m. and gave the campus an all-clear by 2:26 p.m.

The band and choir students were able to complete their school day in other parts of the campus, school officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.