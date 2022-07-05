BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of assaulting a 4-year-old child, leaving him with severe injuries.

Evaristo Barrera Serna, 25, was arrested on charges of injury to a child with intent of serious bodily injury and abandon/endanger child without intent to return, according to a release from Brownsville PD.

At 9 a.m. on June 29 near 700 E. Madison Street, a citizen waved down a nearby officer to the area of Washington Park.

The citizen found a 4-year-old child in the park with “severe injuries,” the release stated.

The child was complaining of pain and had several head injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Officers then investigated the apartment where the child resided. Police said the child was left with Serna, the child’s stepfather, while his mother was working.

On July 1, the Brownsville Criminal Investigations Unit took Serna into custody where he consented to give a statement. He said he was upset because the child “was acting up and not letting him sleep,” police stated.

Serna then began striking the child with an open and “possibly closed” fist.

He left the apartment, leaving the child alone. The child then exited the apartment searching for his mother when he was found at the park.

Serna was arraigned on July 2, and was issued a bond amount totaling $50,000.