BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of stealing the same brand of cigarettes five times from different convenience stores.

Jesse Ocampo was arrested Friday for having five felony warrants for theft, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

At 3 a.m. on May 5, Ocampo was reported to have stolen 25 packs of Camel Crush cigarettes from the Circle K on the 3300 block of International Boulevard. At 11: 30 p.m. on May 29, police say Ocampo was seen returning to the same Circle K and taking 12 packs of the same cigarettes without paying.

Two days later, on May 31, at 1 a.m., Ocampo was seen taking 12 packs of Camel Crush cigarettes from the Stripes on the 3300 block of Southmost Road. Later that morning at 5:45 a.m. officers say Ocampo was seen stealing 18 packs of the same cigarettes from the Stripes on the 2400 block of University Boulevard.

On Thursday, police Ocampo went back to the Circle K on the 3300 block of International Boulevard and stole 20 packs of cigarettes.

Ocampo was arrested Friday at the 2100 block of Alexandria Court after a caller reported a gold Ford Escape was parked and “did not belong in the neighborhood.”

Ocampo was found in the backseat of the Ford, arrested and transported to the Brownsville City Jail. He was arraigned Saturday and received a total bond of $25,000 for the five thefts.

In all, he’s accused of stealing 87 packages of cigarettes.