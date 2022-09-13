BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man involved in multiple robbery schemes in Brownsville was arrested Monday, police say.

Victor Manuel Gallegos Martinez was wanted by the Brownsville Police Department for four counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eight counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and criminal mischief.

Police say Gallegos crossed the Rio Grande into Brownsville. He was arrested in downtown Brownsville while inside a vehicle.

According to police, Gallegos was part of a group that was conducting robberies throughout the city in July. The group consisted of Marcos Maldonado, Daniel Puente, Alfonso Zamudio, Kevin Ramos-Contreras and Richard Ramirez, all of whom are in the Cameron County Carrizales Detention Center.

The cases are ongoing, and more charges will follow, according to a release from Brownsville PD. Gallegos was arraigned earlier today for his charges.

His total bond is set at $1,450,000.