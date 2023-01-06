McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for several persons of interest in connection to auto thefts reported to the McAllen Police Department in December and January.

Daniel Tapia, 18; Marcus Jimenez, 26; Marie Ramirez, 20; and Evelyn Fonseca, 21, have been identified as persons of interest in a media release provided Friday by the McAllen Police Department.

Tapia, 18, is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jimenez, 26, is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ramirez, 20, is described as 5-feet tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Fonseca, 21, is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall, 129 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The persons of interest have last known addresses in the Houston area, police said.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the persons of interest or has information about the auto thefts are asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8744.