BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An auto accident took place while officers were on the scene of another accident, police say.

The back-to-back accidents happened northbound in front of the Chili’s on Highway 77 in Brownsville.

According to Martin Sandoval, public information officer with the Brownsville Police Department, fire and EMS were sent out for evaluation.

No injuries were reported, Sandoval added.

Drivers are being diverted off the expressway to ease the flow of traffic.