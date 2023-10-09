SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two San Benito men were arrested for their alleged involvement in three car burglaries, authorities said.

Severo Villagomez and Cesar Acosta were charged with unlawful use of criminal instruments and theft of property, according to a release from the San Benito Police Department.

Investigators said there has been an increase in thefts and burglaries involving newer models of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks.

Over the weekend three trucks were targeted. One truck was burglarized, another was stolen and the third led to the arrest of Villagomez and Acosta, the release stated.

Both men were found with an electronic key programming device and tools most commonly used in the thefts and burglaries of vehicles.

Investigators remind the public to practice car theft prevention tips, which include the following:

Be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local authorities

Keep areas around your homes well-lit

Park in commonly used areas at public parking lots

Keep doors locked

Store away or remove items of value from your vehicle

The public can anonymously report crimes by using the P3 tips website.