BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man sustained facial injuries after allegedly shooting another man in the chest, police say.

Israel Solis was arrested on charges of murder, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

According to police, at 2:30 a.m. at the 6000 block of 5th Avenue, Solis was driving a silver truck and was shooting a firearm up in the air, when he was confronted by 33-year-old Omar Garcia.

Solis then allegedly shot Garcia in the chest and attempted to flee the scene, police say. Garcia’s family members witnessed the incident.

The family members then restrained Solis until police arrived, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department.

Solis was taken to the hospital for a head injury from an apparent hit with a blunt object, police say.

Solis was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and was arraigned Sunday. His bond is set at $750,000.