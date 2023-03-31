BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A judge dropped drug possession charges after two suspects were seen throwing items out of a car window during a pursuit, police say.

Matthew Eloy Rodriguez, 20, and Daniel Garza, 24, were taken into custody Tuesday for the offense of tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (THC) and possession of a controlled substance PG 1/1B (Cocaine).

According to a release sent by Brownsville police, a black Dodge Charger was seen tailgating another vehicle on Pablo Kisel Boulevard before turning onto Morrison Road. At that point, police stated they turned on their lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop.

When the vehicle refused to pull over, a pursuit ensued. While following the Dodge, officers saw several objects being thrown out of the passenger side window. Brownsville PD was able to recover the items and determined them to be a THC vape pen and several baggies of cocaine.

Police say the two drove to a parking lot with a dead end where they were ultimately arrested.

Rodriguez and Garza were transported to the Brownsville City Jail. They were arraigned Wednesday before a judge who dropped the charges of evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for Rodriguez and possession of a controlled substance for Garza.

Rodriguez and Garza were both charged with tampering with physical evidence. Their bonds are set at $10,000 respectively.