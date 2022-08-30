DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna police arrested a man who confessed to killing a woman in a murder case over the weekend.

Andrew Stephen Scavnicky, 51, of Pharr confessed to the murder of Monica Coronado DeLeon in an interview with Donna Police Department investigators.

DeLeon’s body was found Saturday morning in an open parking lot at the 1000 block of W. Frontage Road.

Scavnicky is scheduled to appear before the Donna municipal court judge Wednesday.

Donna police are still investigating the case.