RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City Police are investigating a shooting that took place in a Walmart parking lot.

In a release, officials say police responded at 11:10 a.m. at a local Walmart, located at 4534 E US Highway 83, about an accidental discharge of a gun from inside a vehicle.

Police said, a person inside the vehicle was shot and emergency medical personnel were at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask the public to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.