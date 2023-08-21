EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person has been hospitalized with major injuries after a crash in Edinburg involving an 18-wheeler, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to a major accident near northbound frontage road and E. Rogers Road.

Upon arrival, they saw that a beige Chrysler minivan struck the rear side of an 18-wheeler that was traveling north on Frontage Road, a news release stated.

The minivan was heavily damaged and the driver was transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance with major injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was unharmed and cooperated with police. The case remains under investigation.