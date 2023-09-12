MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Bee County sheriff’s deputy is behind bars after she allegedly fired a gun at a car full of people.

Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said the deputy was at a McAllen bar with two other people when they got into a disturbance with another group.

As the group was leaving, the deputy and her friends followed them. According to Torres, someone in the deputy’s group began shooting at the Jeep the first group was in.

Both groups ended up driving into Mission and the deputy fired three shots at the jeep, striking the vehicle, according to Torres.

Mission Police pulled the vehicle over and the three were arrested. At that time the shooter was identified as a deputy from Bee County.

She is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

No injuries were reported.