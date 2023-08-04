MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man is facing charges after dancing on top of multiple cars while naked, police announced.

Maynor Joacim Rivera, 23, has been charged with one count of criminal mischief of property for dancing and jumping on top of vehicles, leaving one vehicle with damages.

Mission police was contacted at 7:43 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2 in reference to a man walking nude on the 1800 block of Clay Tolle Road near Aguilar’s Meat Market.

Upon arrival, authorities immediately ordered Rivera to get on the ground, however, Rivera ran away and did not comply with the arrest.

According to a police report from the Mission Police Department, police proceeded by conducting a takedown on Rivera, escorting him into a control unit.

Rivera was determined to not have control of his mental and physical state after he was laughing and made remarks that “were not making sense,” the report says.

The report added that Rivera was under the influence of an undisclosed narcotic.

Rivera’s bond is set at $20,000 for one count of criminal mischief. He is expected to appear at the Mission Municipal Court for additional charges.