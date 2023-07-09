SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Juan Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred at an RV park.

San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes told ValleyCentral, authorities responded to a 911 call at 2:30 p.m. at the Palm City Mobile Estates, located at the 700 block of W. Business 83.

When officials arrived, they found a woman and a man laying on ground deceased, outside, in front of the mobile home .

They both were found with gunshot wounds and with a shotgun next to them.

Investigators are currently gathering evidence, including the bullets and talking to witness, Sifuentes added.

Authorities have not identified the man and woman.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.