BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested an alleged MS13 gang member after she threatened a peace officer.

Gabriella Aldana, 41, was accused of attempting to enter a woman’s home while yelling out the homeowner’s name and kicking the front door.

After speaking to the police, the victim reported that she and her children were afraid that Aldana would enter.

At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 500 block of Rey Juan Carlos. Upon arrival, police made contact with Aldana who was exiting the front porch of the residency.

The victim showed police footage from her home camera which revealed Aldana trying to break in.

Brownsville police took Aldana into custody shortly after. While in transport to the Brownsville City Jail, the suspect told officers she is a member of the Mala Salvatrucha gang.

Aldana threatened to “take care” of the officer and his family once she gets out of jail. The suspect continued to threaten the officer and his family by stating her boyfriend, who is in prison, would decapitate them all once he is released.

She refused to identify herself upon arrival at the jail.

Aldana was charged with criminal trespass, terroristic threat, obstruction of justice, and terroristic threat on a peace officer.

Her bond is set at $23,000 with credit time served for obstruction of justice.