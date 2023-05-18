HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials say a mother and son arrested in connection to a deadly Central Texas accident were on the run for nearly seven years in Mexico.

Thomas Bernal was arrested on charges of manslaughter and fail to stop and render aid involving death. His mother, Debra Bernal of Elgin, Texas, was arrested on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, a news release from the Manor Police Department stated.

The pair were taken into custody at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On July 27, 2016, Devon Sanders was killed in Manor, Texas, when officers say he was hanging onto the outside of Bernal’s black Cadillac until he was driven into a parked truck causing his death.

The mother and son were arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Hidalgo County after “nearly seven years on the run in Mexico,” the release stated.

They are expected to be extradited to Travis County for prosecution.