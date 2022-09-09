MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a woman and her son after shots were fired in the Macy’s second-level parking garage at La Plaza Mall.

At 5:23 p.m. Saturday, McAllen police were dispatched to La Plaza Mall in reference to a call about a shooting that took place a few minutes prior. While en route to the mall, police received a call from a third party who stated a woman wearing a green shirt had fired two shots in the Macy’s second-level parking garage.

When they arrived police were told the suspect had left the premises and was driving a black Cadillac on Bicentennial Boulevard and Uvalde Avenue.

Officers say they were able to pull over the Cadillac that met the description as it was traveling westbound on Uvalde Avenue.

Police say a woman, later identified as Karla Olivares, and her son, exited the vehicle and were placed in handcuffs for further investigation. Upon inspection of the vehicle, police found a brown revolver .38 special make charter arms.

Two witnesses from La Plaza Mall were escorted to the location of the traffic stop to identify the suspects.

The witnesses said the Olivares, who was wearing a green traffic vest, fit the description of the woman seen in the parking garage fighting with a man in a black shirt and jeans.

One of the witnesses of the parking garage incident said they observed Olivares fire the gun “at several male subjects,” a police report of the incident stated.

Two other witnesses stated they were on the second floor of the Macy’s parking garage when they saw a man wearing a white tank top hiding between vehicles. Police say the witnesses told them they heard yelling and arguing as they saw a woman in a green vest raise a gun. The woman in the vest stepped out of the witness’s line of vision when the gun was shot, the report states.

Another witness told authorities they saw the woman arguing with a man in a black shirt before the shooting. Olivares was reportedly yelling “get out” and “leave.” Witnesses said the man in the black shirt shoved Olivares before the gun was shot.

Police say that according to the two witnesses, both the woman and man seen at the location left the scene immediately after the gun was shot.

A supplemental report from another officer patrolling Bicentennial Boulevard and Business 83 stated that before the 911 call was made, Olivares and her son were on the side of the street in the black Cadillac parked next to a white Chevrolet Camaro.

After the incident, when police pulled over Olivares and her son, they asked what they were doing on the side of the road earlier. According to police, Olivares refused to answer and continuously told law enforcement to “ask her son.”

Police say they found a blunt, marijuana grinder and “CAKE” vape pen in the minor’s backpack.

The minor was charged with discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance pg2, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and transported to the McAllen police juvenile holding room where he was booked.

Olivares was charged with fleeing from a police officer, discharging a firearm in certain municipalities and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Her bond was set at $7,000. Olivares was released Tuesday.