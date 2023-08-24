MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is searching for a woman who was last seen Saturday.

Editza Gomez, 40, was last seen walking northbound at the 1000 block of North Miller Avenue before noon on Saturday, August 19.

Gomez was wearing a black shirt with ruffles and black pants at the time she disappeared, police say.

Mission police describe Gomez as five feet, five-inches tall with curly black hair and brown eyes.

Gomez has tattoos on both wrists including the name “Emily” on the right side and “Caylee” on the left.

Anyone with information regarding Gomez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mission Police Department at (956) 584-5000.