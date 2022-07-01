BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men accused of threatening to shoot a man as they brandished weapons.

Edwin Munoz, 23, and Dario Mateo Rodriguez, 22, were arrested by Brownsville police on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a press release by Brownsville PD stated.

According to the release, Munoz and Rodriguez went to a residence at the 3800 block of Old Highway 77 at 11:30 p.m. on June 29.

Munoz and Rodriguez were accusing the victim of taking an air compressor that belonged to them. The victim denied the theft, and both Munoz and Rodriguez “brandished a gun at the victim,” the release stated.

They told the victim that if he did not return the air compressor, they would shoot him.

A witness saw the interaction and called police. Officers found Rodriguez and Munoz in a truck and detained them. Officers also found two handguns in the vehicle. They were transported to the city jail and arraigned on June 30.

Munoz and Rodriguez were each issued bond amounts totaling $23,000.