McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his mistress after she broke things off with him, documents stated.

Paulino Cardenas was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate.

According to a probable cause affidavit, at 6:25 p.m. on July 24, a Texas Game Warden was waved down by a woman who had been stabbed. When police arrived, the Game Warden officer was aiding her with wounds on her left leg and forearm.

She also had “road rash-type injuries” on her nose, forehead and shoulder.

The woman told police that she was coming from a night out of drinking in Mission with her boyfriend, identified as Cardenas, and he was taking her home.

“[The woman] stated that she was getting dropped off because Paulino needed to pick up his wife,” the affidavit stated.

While they were in the car, she told Cardenas that she wanted to end the relationship and that he refused to accept the breakup. It was at this point that she said Cardenas became angry and struck her on the left leg and arm, the document alleged.

When she looked down, she realized she was bleeding and had been stabbed by Cardenas with a thin knife and bone design.

The woman then jumped out of the moving car to avoid being stabbed again.

Police began searching for Cardenas, and stopped by his wife’s home. His wife told police that he had gone out to celebrate his birthday.

Cardenas was later located in the parking lot of the Aloha Inn Motel with blood stains on his clothing. The officer searched Cardenas and found a clear glass smoking pipe in his left pant pocket.

An officer spoke with a mutual friend, who said that Cardenas arrived and told her he was sorry and “la pique,” which translates to “I poked her.” The friend told police that Cardenas asked for napkins to clean up a soda he spilled, but it was determined he used the napkins to clean off the victim’s blood.

Police spoke with Cardenas, who alleged the woman had two knives with her and was going to cut off his genitals.

Cardenas was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on July 25. His bond was set at $65,000.