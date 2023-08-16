McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man accused of holding a kitchen knife to a woman’s throat and threatening to kill her, documents show.

Jonathan Young is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and interfering with an emergency request, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

An offense report from the McAllen Police Department stated that on Aug. 8, officers were dispatched to a Stripes on McColl Road in reference to a disturbance.

There, officers met with a woman who said that at 4 a.m. she and Young were having a barbeque at their residence on the 500 block of E. Jasmine, when be came intoxicated and aggressive.

She told officers Young walked toward her, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into a wall. While holding her by the throat, Young pulled out a large kitchen knife, placed it on her neck and told her “I am going to [expletive] take your life if you continue with your [expletive], and once I kill you, no one is going to care,” the report stated.

She said he dropped the knife and she remained frozen in shock as he grabbed an empty beer can and started hitting himself in the forehead with it.

The woman said that Young took her phone because he knew she would call the police. Their front door was closed with three locks, two deadbolts and one handle lock making it difficult for her to leave, she said.

Detectives later learned that Young had urinated on the woman after pushing her onto the couch.

Once he fell asleep, she slowly got up from the bed, unlocked the door and ran to the Stripes location to call police.

Officers at the residence met with Young, who had a big bump and scratches on his forehead. He said he did not remember much of what happened the night before because he was intoxicated.

Young was taken into custody and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail, where he remains as of Tuesday. His bond was set at $56,000.