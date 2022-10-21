MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man accused of sexually abusing a child over a span of six years was arrested, authorities stated.

Ruben Javier Saenz, of McAllen, was arrested by McAllen police Wednesday on charges of sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral details how a 15-year-old child made an outcry of sexual abuse against Saenz to police. The document stated that Saenz was a relative of the victim.

The child told police that Saenz abused her on a “regular basis over a six year period” at his home, the complaint stated.

Investigators wrote in the complaint that Saenz sexually abused the girl and then “gave [her] $20 and instructed [her] not to tell anyone about their encounter.”

The child told officers that the sexual abuse began she was 6 years old and lasted until she was 12 years old, the document stated.

Saenz’s bond was set at $100,000, records show.