SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman were arrested after police seized various drugs from a residence across the street from a San Benito elementary school.

Leonardo Velez III and Monica Arguellas were arrested Thursday for manufacturing and distributing narcotics including marijuana, crack cocaine and THC, a news release from the San Benito Police Department stated.

Local and federal law enforcement agencies executed a narcotics search and arrest warrant on the 400 block of Yoakum St., which is across the street from Frank Roberts Elementary School in San Benito.

Authorities seized a total of 18 grams of crack cocaine, 0.55 ounces of marijuana, 5 grams of edible THC products and approximately $1,000.

San Benito Police Department Special Investigations Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and members of the San Benito SWAT Team conducted the seize.

Velez was charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of substance, delivery of marijuana and abandoning or endangering a child, elderly individual or disabled individual.

Arguelles faces one charge of manufacture or delivery of substance, delivery of marijuana and abandoning or endangering a child, elderly individual or disabled individual.

The couple was arraigned Friday and transported to the Cameron County Detention Center.

Velez received a $500,000 bond. Arguelles’ bond was set at $400,000.