EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg officials have identified the driver who crashed into the Hidalgo County Courthouse Saturday morning.

Jorge Hugo Contreras, 21, was charged with DWI (with previous conviction), unlawful carrying of a weapon and duty on a striking fixture, according to a City of Edinburg news release.

On Saturday morning, Edinburg police were called to the courthouse, located near West University Drive and North 10th Avenue, regarding an accident.

Authorities said, a white Ford F-150 drove through an iron gate and hit the second fence surrounding the air conditioning unit that was located on the west side of the courthouse.

“Heavy damage” was done to the gate, fence, concrete pillar and truck, a release from the county stated.

Hidalgo County work crews worked through the holiday weekend to repair the damage done to the A/C unit.

The courthouse is once again running as usual at its normal business hours.

Contreras has a total bond of $35,000.