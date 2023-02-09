McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to the alleged theft of a catalytic converter.

On Feb. 2 at 9:07 a.m., police responded to theft of a catalytic converter at the 1400 block of Dove Avenue in McAllen. Resulting from that investigation, a warrant of arrest was issued for Mario Ojeda, 23, for theft of motor vehicle parts, according to McAllen police.

Authorities describe Ojeda as 5-foot, 5-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He is reported to weigh 180 pounds, according to McAllen police.

Anyone with information as to Ojeda’s whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.