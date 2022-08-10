BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a vehicle.

According to police, a man stole a 2021 gray GMC Yukon on July 8 at the 2900 block of Southmost.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department)

Surveillance footage from the location captured an image of the subject driving away with the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this subject is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at https://www.p3tips.com or by calling (956) 546-8477.