MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for robbery and failure to identify himself.

Ricardo Villarreal, 38, is accused of a robbery that occurred at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 7 at a convenience store located at the 200 block of East Highway 83. According to police, Villarreal entered the convenience store, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Villarreal is identified by police as a five-foot 10-inch man. He weighs 220 pounds and is blad with brown eyes.

Warrants of arrest were issued for him for robbery, a second-degree felony, and failure to identify, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about the crime or who knows Villarreal’s whereabouts is urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.