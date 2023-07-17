MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – McAllen police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for auto theft.

Ramon Gallegos, 25, is wanted on a warrant for auto theft, a third degree felony, according to a news release.

At 10:50 p.m. July 4, authorities responded to an auto theft at the 2500 block of S. Bicentennial Boulevard.

The victim told police their black GMC Sierra was stolen from the area.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect’s vehicle, a silver Pontiac G6.

Gallegos is described as 5 feet 10 inches in height with a weight of approximately 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was seen driving a silver Pontiac G6.

Anyone with information on Gallegos or his whereabouts is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).